Giants sign sixth-round pick Darius Muasau

The Giants have another draft pick under contract.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed sixth-round linebacker Darius Muasau. It’s the standard four-year rookie deal for Muasau, who was the last of six Giants picks in this year’s draft.

With Muasau under contract, the Giants are down to two unsigned picks. Second-round safety Tyler Nubin and fourth-round tight end Theo Johnson are in that group.

Muasau had 75 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception during his final season at UCLA. He began his collegiate days at Hawaii and played three years at the school before transferring ahead of the 2022 season.