Giants up 6-3 after Devin Singletary TD

The Giants have a lead in Washington and they appear to have avoided a serious injury to a key offensive player.

Running back Devin Singletary scored his first touchdown as a Giant and the first Giants touchdown of the season on a seven-yard run with just over a minute left in the first quarter. The score remained 6-3 because Giants punter Jamie Gillan missed the extra point. Gillan is kicking because Graham Gano hurt his hamstring on the opening kickoff.

Singletary’s touchdown was set up by a 28-yard catch by rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who got crushed by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of the play. Nabers was taken to the blue sideline tent for a concussion evaluation, but remains on the sideline with his helmet so he seems set to return to the game.

The Giants only had to drive 53 yards for the touchdown because of a long kickoff return by Tyrone Tracy and a personal foul on the Commanders.