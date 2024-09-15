 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants up 6-3 after Devin Singletary TD

  
Published September 15, 2024 01:36 PM

The Giants have a lead in Washington and they appear to have avoided a serious injury to a key offensive player.

Running back Devin Singletary scored his first touchdown as a Giant and the first Giants touchdown of the season on a seven-yard run with just over a minute left in the first quarter. The score remained 6-3 because Giants punter Jamie Gillan missed the extra point. Gillan is kicking because Graham Gano hurt his hamstring on the opening kickoff.

Singletary’s touchdown was set up by a 28-yard catch by rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who got crushed by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of the play. Nabers was taken to the blue sideline tent for a concussion evaluation, but remains on the sideline with his helmet so he seems set to return to the game.

The Giants only had to drive 53 yards for the touchdown because of a long kickoff return by Tyrone Tracy and a personal foul on the Commanders.