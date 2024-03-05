Giants will not franchise tag Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is set to hit the open market.

Multiple Tuesday morning reports indicate the Giants will not use the franchise tag on Barkley, which means the running back will become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Barkley, 27, was tagged last year and signed an adjusted one-year contract in late July. In 14 games, he rushed for 962 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He also caught 42 passes for 280 yards with four TDs.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Barkley put up a league-leading 2,028 yards from scrimmage with 15 touchdowns in his first season to win offensive rookie of the year. He reached 1,003 yards in his second season before tearing his ACL during the second game of the 2020 season.

He put together a strong 2022, rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards with 10 touchdowns and catching 57 passes for 338 yards to help the Giants reach the postseason. That was his second Pro Bowl season.

Barkley is now part of a free agent class that includes veteran running backs, including Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, and Austin Ekeler.