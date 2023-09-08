Graham Gano signs three-year extension with Giants

Graham Gano has been a reliable kicker for the Giants over the last three seasons and he’s set to stick around a while longer.

The Giants announced that Gano signed a three-year extension with the team on Friday. No other terms of the deal were announced.

Gano signed with the Giants in August 2020 after being released by the Panthers. He has appeared in every game for the team over the last three seasons, including both of their playoff games last season.

Gano is 89-of-97 on field goals and 70-of-74 on extra points for the Giants during the regular season. He hit his only field goal and all five of his extra points in the playoffs.