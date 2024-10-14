Haason Reddick hires Drew Rosenhaus, meeting set with Jets for Monday

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel for Haason Reddick and the Jets.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reddick has hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha as his new agents and that Rosenhaus plans to meet with the Jets ahead of Monday night’s game against the Bills in a bid to resolve the veteran edge rusher’s holdout.

The move comes shortly after CAA terminated its relationship with Reddick and a day after a report indicated Reddick turned down a new deal with the Jets that was “all but worked out” earlier in the season.

Reddick is in the final year of a contract he signed with the Eagles and he was traded to the Jets after failing to get a new deal with his former team. Reddick initially reported to the Jets after the trade, but did not take part in offseason work, training camp, or the preseason. He was fined for those absences and will forfeit his sixth game check on Monday night.

If things go well in Rosenhaus’s meeting with the Jets, that number may not keep going up.