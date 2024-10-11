CAA reportedly drops Haason Reddick

If Haason Reddick’s holdout will end with a new or revised deal, it’ll happen with a new agency representing him. Or with Reddick representing himself.

Per multiple reports, CAA has parted ways with (a tactful way of saying “fired”) Reddick. Since one of the reports comes from Adam Schefter of ESPN, who is represented by CAA, it’s safe to say it’s accurate.

It must have happened very recently. The NFLPA website still shows Tory Dandy and Jimmy Sexton as Reddick’s agents of record. When a player and and agency go their separate ways (usually, it’s initiated by the player), the union updates the website promptly to show that the player is not represented.

There’s a five-day waiting period after the termination paperwork is submitted to the NFLPA. In this case, CAA will undoubtedly waive it, since they are the ones who want to make the change.

So Reddick is in the market for a new agency. The fact that it happened strongly suggests that Reddick has consistently declined to implement their advice.

Reddick has lost millions in non-waivable preseason fines, waivable signing bonus forfeiture, and missed game checks. On the last point alone, Reddick will have given up $4.75 million, and the rate of $791,666 per week.

He’s getting closer to the deadline for not being able to play at all this year, which would toll his entire contract to 2025.