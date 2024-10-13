Report: Haason Reddick declined Jets offer that was “all but worked out”

In the rare case of an agency firing a client, there’s always a reason for it. Three days after CAA fired Jets defensive end Haason Reddick, one potential reason has emerged.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Reddick declined to proceed with a one-year deal that was “all but worked out” between CAA and the Jets.

The timing isn’t precisely clear. Per the report, it was “early in the season.” The offer also would have “made [Reddick] whole and much more,” allowing him to earn back the millions in fines he incurred by holding out.

Without more specifics, it’s impossible to even begin to assess, from an objective standpoint, whether Reddick should have taken the deal. At this point, both the Jets and CAA have a reason to paint him as unreasonable. (And, obviously, CAA wouldn’t have fired him if CAA didn’t actually believe he was being unreasonable.)

Regardless, Reddick decided that he didn’t want it. And CAA eventually decided it didn’t want to represent him.

Through it all, Reddick will miss his sixth game of the season on Monday night. He’s currently without an agent, the deadline for showing up at all in 2024 is approaching, and the Jets likely have a move or two to potentially make that could accelerate Reddick’s timetable for showing up and getting credit for the current season — allowing him to become a free agent in 2025.

That’s really the only remaining question. Will he stay away beyond the deadline for satisfying the final year of his contract, or will he show up just in time to set the stage for hitting the market in March?