Hall of Famer Kenny Easley dies at 66

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley has died at the age of 66.

The Hall of Fame announced that Easley died on Friday night. Easley was elected to the Hall in 2017 after a career spent playing safety for the Seahawks.

Easley was a 1981 first-round pick out of UCLA and he played seven seasons for the Seahawks before being traded to the Cardinals. A physical with his new team showed that Easley had a serious kidney condition and he retired as a result of the diagnosis. Easley had a kidney transplant two years late.

While with the Seahawks, Easley was a four-time All-Pro and the defensive player of the year in 1984. He led the league with 10 interceptions that season and finished his career with 32 interceptions, which is tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.