nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
How many trades will there be in the top 10?

  
Published April 25, 2024 07:14 PM

The draft is coming soon, obviously.

One of the biggest questions for round one is the number of trades. How many will there be in the top 10?

There might not be any, especially in the top six picks. One very real possibility is that the Titans (at No. 7) will jump to No. 5 in a trade with the Chargers in order to get tackle Joe Alt.

Otherwise, the Chargers could take Alt for themselves — and there might be no trades at all in the top six or even in the top 10.

It would be a major letdown if it happens. We’ll find out within the next hour or two.