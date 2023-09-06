Hunter Henry: Mac Jones has been “super, super consistent” this year

After a solid rookie year, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took a step back in 2022 — albeit with a patchwork offensive coaching staff.

But with Bill O’Brien back as New England’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach, Jones appears primed to have a bounce-back season in 2023.

Tight end Hunter Henry said on Wednesday that he’s seen signs that’s exactly what’s on the horizon for the young signal-caller.

“Mac’s always been consistent in who he is,” Henry said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “But this year, I feel like he’s just been super, super consistent at all times. In the building, outside the building, on the field, off the field. He’s a great leader, and he’s fun to go out there and compete with.

“We’ve had a lot of good competition this last month with our defense, and it’s been fun, so I’m excited to go out there and begin that journey with him through the season this year. But he’s doing a fantastic job, and he’s fun to go out there to work with.”

Henry has been with the Patriots since 2021, so he has as good a gauge as anyone on Jones from their shared experiences over the last two years. Henry added that Jones has always had his respect.

“I think every year, though, as a player and as players, we are all trying to earn our teammates’ respect, our coaches’ respect. That’s part of the process. That’s you as a competitor. That’s you as a player. When I step out there on the field, especially at the beginning of camp, I’m trying to earn my teammates’ respect.

“All the stuff in the past, it doesn’t matter. Obviously, it helps me process things and do things, but I’ve got to earn it again every single day. So, you kind of have to take that approach, and I think he’s done a great job of doing that. I’ve always had respect for him, and he’s doing a great job.”

Henry has appeared in every game for the Patriots in each of the last two seasons. In 2021, he caught 50 passes for 603 yards with nine touchdowns while last season he had 41 for 509 yards with two TDs. If Jones and Henry can recapture their connection from Jones’ rookie season, the team’s offense should be in much better shape.