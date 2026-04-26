If the NFL won’t nudge Steve Tisch aside, Giants ownership must do it

The NFL has no appetite to take any action as it relates to Steve Tisch. From the league’s perspective, Tisch transferring his ownership interest apparently ended the question of whether his ties to Jeffrey Epstein require action.

But Tisch remains with the team. Beyond having a title (chairman of the board) that may or may not come with any real power, he’s present. He was present in the draft room, front and center and with his clapping hands flashing a not-so-subtle middle finger to anyone who thinks his connection to Epstein requires his ouster.

Really, how different are things now for Tisch? He did with the equity what his estate would have done — it went to his kids. And he’s still doing what he would have been doing if he hadn’t accelerated the transfer of his ownership interest.

Tisch didn’t have control of the franchise before the transfer. He still doesn’t. He was around the team and involved before the transfer. After it, he still is.

It’s only going to change if the folks with the power over the operation do something about it. The team’s board has six members: Tisch, Tisch’s two siblings, John Mara, Chris Mara, and their sister, Susan McDonnell. It’s three to three.

Still, someone surely has the power to do what needs to be done. The ownership transfer is cosmetic. It’s a distinction without a difference. A hollow effort to create the impression that the Epstein entanglement had a tangible consequence.

It’s not nearly enough. As a high-level source with another team told PFT in late February, “Steve has to go.”

They’ve created the impression he’s gone, because he technically no longer holds personally an ownership interest in the franchise. They hoped that would end the issue.

Maybe it would have, if Tisch hadn’t been in the draft room this weekend. Or if, at a minimum, he had stayed out of view of the camera that had been installed there.

As it stands, nothing has really changed. And nothing is going to happen, unless and until ownership feels sufficient internal or external pressure to do it.