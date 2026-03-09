Inside the Jaylen Watson deal

Last week, the Rams traded for Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. This week, the Rams signed Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson in free agency.

The details have emerged as to the three-year, $51 million deal.

Here are the details:

1. Signing bonus: $12.74 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $2.25 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 per-game active roster bonuses: $510,000 total.

4. 2027 offseason roster bonus: $4 million, guaranteed for injury.

5. 2027 base salary: $11 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing, and the remaining $2.99 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The remaining injury guarantee becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year.

6. 2027 per-game active roster bonuses: $510,000 total.

7. 2028 base salary: $16.49 million.

8. 2028 per-game active roster bonuses: $510,000 total.

The contract gives the Rams an out after one year, but they’d owe him $11 million. $6.99 million can be avoided by releasing him after one year.

The deal averages $17 million, with $15.5 million paid out in 2026, $18.5 million in 2027, and $17 million in 2028.

A seventh-round pick in 2022, Watson appeared in 15 regular-season games last season, with 15 starts.