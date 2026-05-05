Inside the new Jonathan Greenard contract

During the second night of the 2026 NFL draft, the Vikings traded defensive end Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles. The Eagles, in turn, agreed to (reportedly) a four-year, $100 million deal with Greenard.

We’ve gotten a look at the full details of the new deal. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $23.275 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $1.215 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

4. 2027 option bonus: $22.905 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2027 workout bonus: $240,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

6. 2027 base salary: $1.345 million, fully guaranteed.

7. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $510,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

8. 2028 option bonus: $21.86 million.

9. 2028 workout bonus: $240,000.

10. 2028 base salary: $1.39 million.

11. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $510,000.

12. 2029 option bonus: $21.815 million.

13. 2029 workout bonus: $240,000.

14. 2029 base salary: $1.435 million.

15. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $510,000.

The deal also includes a 2027 escalator in the amount of $500,000, based on being a first-team All-Pro in 2026, a 2028 escalator in the amount of $500,000, based on being a first-team All-Pro in 2027, and a 2029 escalator in the amount of $500,000, based on being a first-team All-Pro in 2028.

The four-year deal replaces the two years that were remaining on his prior deal, at $38 million. Given the base value of the new deal ($98 million), the two-year extension has a new-money average of $29.5 million.

The deal includes $50 million fully guaranteed at signing, with team-held options for 2028 and 2029.

This means, as a practical matter, that the Vikings likely could have kept Greenard under contract for the next two years by increasing his pay from $38 million to $50 million, and by guaranteeing all of it in full at signing. The extra two years, at $48 million, could have been added at no immediate cost to the Vikings, allowing them to move on after 2027, if they decided to do so.

That fact will prompt some to wonder why the Vikings didn’t just increase his pay to $50 million over the next two years, from $38 million. Given that the market for pass rushers has increased to $50 million per year, it’s not an unreasonable question to ask.