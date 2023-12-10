Isaiah Likely 54-yard touchdown gives Ravens 7-3 lead over Rams

Isiah Likely has found the end zone for the first time this season.

The Rams left the Ravens second-year tight end wide open on the left side and quarterback Lamar Jackson hit him for an easy 54-yard touchdown, giving Baltimore a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter.

Likely’s role has increased since tight end Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending injury and the tight end cashed in on the opportunity there.

That was Baltimore’s first scoring drive in three possessions, as the Ravens’ first two drives ended in punts.

The Rams opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal. Los Angeles got down the field with nine straight run plays on its opening drive but stalled out with three incompletions once the club reached first-and-goal.

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is questionable to return with a hip injury. Joe Noteboom has replaced him at right tackle.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is also questionable to return with a knee injury.