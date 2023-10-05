J.C. Jackson has arrest warrant lifted, pays fine for reckless driving charge

Cornerback J.C. Jackson’s return to the Patriots became official on Thursday and he also took care of some business in a Massachusetts courtroom.

An arrest warrant for Jackson was issued in South Attleboro last month when he failed to appear for a court date related to a reckless driving charge dating back to his previous stint with the Patriots. On Thursday, the Attleboro Sun Chronicle reports that it was lifted when Jackson appeared in Attleboro District Court.

Jackson admitted to violating his probation and paid a $300 fine for reckless driving. If he completes an online course on reckless driving in the next week, a driving to endanger charge will be dismissed.

Jackson left the Patriots as a free agent last year, but was traded back to New England by the Chargers this week.