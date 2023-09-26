J.C. Jackson faces arrest warrant for failure to appear at court hearing

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson failed to appear for a court hearing on traffic charges in Massachusetts, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest, the Associated Press reports.

Jackson was scheduled to appear in Attleboro District Court last Friday to face reckless driving and speeding charges from 2021 when he played for the Patriots.

Last December, he was arrested in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, for a nonviolent family issue but was released a day later.

Jackson was a healthy scratch Sunday, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Jackson’s benching was unrelated to his legal situation.

“He is on our team and we expect him to prepare and practice and continue to improve,” Staley said. “That’s what our expectations are for him.”

The team is aware of the arrest warrant.

“It’s a private matter for J.C., and he is working through it,” Staley said.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the team last year, played 85 of the 132 Chargers’ defensive snaps in the first two games. He did not play well.

“He just has to establish the consistency and performance in all ways,” Staley said. “Again, you earn that week to week in this league and that’s really where it is.”