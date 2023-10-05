Chargers, Patriots announce J.C. Jackson trade

J.C. Jackson is officially back with the Patriots.

Word of a deal sending Jackson from the Chargers back to New England broke on Wednesday and the two teams announced the trade was completed on Thursday. In addition to Jackson, the Chargers will be sending a a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to New England in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.

Jackson left the Patriots to sign a five-year, $82 million deal with the Chargers last year, but struggled early in the season and then went down with a torn patellar tendon. He struggled again upon returning to action this year and was a healthy scratch in one game before the Chargers made the trade with New England.

A report Wednesday said the Chargers will pay the majority of Jackson’s salary, which makes him an affordable reclamation project for the Patriots as they try to fill the void left behind by the loss of rookie corner Christian Gonzalez.