Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs 'corndog' at '25 SB
Steelers decline Harris' fifth-year option

J.J. Watt: I told DeMeco Ryans I’ll play if the Texans need me

  
Published May 5, 2024 04:24 AM

J.J. Watt says he’s ready, willing and able to play for the Texans this season, if head coach DeMeco Ryans needs him.

Watt said at his charity softball game on Saturday that he let Ryans know he’ll play for the Texans if they think he’d make the difference for him.

“I’ve had 12 great years in this league and I’m very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great,” Watt said. “I told DeMeco last year, I said, ‘Don’t call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I’ll be there.’ And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I’ll tell him that, because I’m not going to keep training the way I’ve been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I’ll be there for him. I don’t anticipate that happening — they’ve got a very good group.”

The 35-year-old Watt played for the Texans from 2011 to 2020 and then played for the Cardinals in 2021 and 2022. Last season was his first year of retirement, and now he’s making clear that he’s open to coming out of retirement.

Watt’s comments come just days Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was asked by Pat McAfee about a potential Watt comeback. Caserio did not rule out the possibility.

Whether Ryans “absolutely needs” Watt to come back or not, Watt has now removed any doubt that he would be willing to do it if the Texans want him to do it.