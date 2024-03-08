Jackson Mahomes pleads no contest to misdemeanor battery

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson has pleaded no contest in Johnson County, Kansas to one count of misdemeanor battery stemming from a February 2023 incident.

Mahomes initially faced of multiple felony counts of aggravated sexual battery after being accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and kissing her against her will. Those charges were dropped in January after prosecutors said Mahomes’ accuser refused to testify.

The remaining battery charge was related to Mahomes shoving another person, which is why prosecutors still pursued that charge.

According to multiple reports, Mahomes was sentenced to six months in jail but that sentence will be suspended if Mahomes complies with court orders that include alcohol treatment and avoiding contact with his accuser.