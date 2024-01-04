Felony charges against Jackson Mahomes are dropped

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had been facing felony charges arising from allegations that Jackson Mahomes had grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will in February 2023. The felony charges have now been dismissed.

Via the Associated Press, Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual battery. Jackson Mahomes appeared in court on Wednesday. At that time, the felony charges were officially dismissed.

He still faces a misdemeanor battery charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

The court cited lack of cooperation from the alleged victim to justify the dismissal of the felony charges. According to the filing from prosecutors, the alleged victim refused to testify.

The remaining charges arising from allegations that Jackson Mahomes allegedly shoved a waiter at the restaurant where the alleged incident occurred. His attorney issued a statement claiming that Jackson Mahomes “has done nothing wrong,” and that the defense “had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed.”