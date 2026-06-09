Jacoby Brissett, Josh Sweat at Cardinals’ minicamp but not practicing

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and edge rusher Josh Sweat are at the Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp, avoiding the $107,911 fine it would have cost them for missing all three days.

However, Darren Urban of the team website reports that neither player is participating in Tuesday’s session.

Brissett wants a pay raise for this season, while the Cardinals are getting trade calls for Sweat.

Both players skipped the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program.

Brissett, 33, is entering the second year of a two-year deal he signed in March 2025. He is scheduled to make $4.88 million in 2026, with a max value of $5.39 million, but only $1.5 million is guaranteed.

Sweat led the team with a career-high 12 sacks last season. He had signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Cardinals to reunite with coach Jonathan Gannon, who was Sweat’s defensive coordinator in Philadelphia for two seasons.

A recent report indicated the Cardinals do not intend to trade Sweat.