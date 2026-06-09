 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jacoby Brissett, Josh Sweat at Cardinals’ minicamp but not practicing

  
Published June 9, 2026 03:48 PM

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and edge rusher Josh Sweat are at the Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp, avoiding the $107,911 fine it would have cost them for missing all three days.

However, Darren Urban of the team website reports that neither player is participating in Tuesday’s session.

Brissett wants a pay raise for this season, while the Cardinals are getting trade calls for Sweat.

Both players skipped the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program.

Brissett, 33, is entering the second year of a two-year deal he signed in March 2025. He is scheduled to make $4.88 million in 2026, with a max value of $5.39 million, but only $1.5 million is guaranteed.

Sweat led the team with a career-high 12 sacks last season. He had signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Cardinals to reunite with coach Jonathan Gannon, who was Sweat’s defensive coordinator in Philadelphia for two seasons.

A recent report indicated the Cardinals do not intend to trade Sweat.