Jadeveon Clowney calls his arrest frustrating and a big misunderstanding

Cowboys edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and failure to identify after his arrest in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina, last Friday. The police report stated that Clowney parked in a closed parking lot despite being told he was not permitted to do so.

Clowney called it a “big misunderstanding.”

He said he was arrested while parking at his aunt’s house to attend a high school football game and was detained for no more than 20 minutes. Clowney vows to fight his first arrest, calling it “frustrating.”

“If you know anything about South Carolina, where I am from, you know how that can go,” Clowney said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “It’s been going on my whole life down there. It ain’t nothing new. I’m here now. I ain’t even there.”

Clowney signed with the Cowboys this week.

Owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday that he expects Clowney to play some snaps against the Bears. But executive vice president Stephen Jones said later in the day on his radio show that the Cowboys are leaning toward not playing Clowney. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said no decision has been made.

Clowney, who has not practiced since the Panthers cut him in May, said he is ready.

“I’m just looking forward to getting out there and get going,” Clowney said.