SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Jadeveon Clowney was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing last week

  
Published September 19, 2025 12:37 PM

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is in Dallas after signing with the Cowboys this week, but he has a legal matter to deal with back at home.

WSOC reports that Clowney was arrested in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina last Friday. Clowney faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and failure to identify.

Per a police report, Clowney was trying to park his car in a closed parking lot and he was arrested for parking there after being told that he was not permitted to do so.

Clowney practiced with the Cowboys over the last couple of days and could make his debut for the team in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.