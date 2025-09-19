Jadeveon Clowney was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing last week

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is in Dallas after signing with the Cowboys this week, but he has a legal matter to deal with back at home.

WSOC reports that Clowney was arrested in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina last Friday. Clowney faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and failure to identify.

Per a police report, Clowney was trying to park his car in a closed parking lot and he was arrested for parking there after being told that he was not permitted to do so.

Clowney practiced with the Cowboys over the last couple of days and could make his debut for the team in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.