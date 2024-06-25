 Skip navigation
Jaguars expecting more from wide receiver Parker Washington in Year 2

  
Published June 25, 2024 08:20 AM

As a rookie last season, Jacksonville wide receiver Parker Washington didn’t do much, catching just 16 passes for 132 yards. This year, the Jaguars are expecting more.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said Washington looked much better this offseason than he did as a rookie, and he now knows what is expected of him in the Jaguars’ offense.

"[He’s] not worried every time he breaks the huddle about what I’m doing, where is my stance, how does this route change?” Taylor said, via ESPN. “He’s heard it a hundred times. So we give a playcall, we give a route, we move him around. He knows the expectations of that particular player in that particular concept and so now you just see the skill set start to come out.”

The Jaguars have overhauled their receiving corps this offseason with the arrival of free agent Gabe Davis and first-round draft pick Brian Thomas. Getting more from Washington would be a big bonus for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense.