Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday

While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it.

Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City.

Lawrence was limited in all three days of practice. Last week, he threw for 288 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in the 31-30 comeback victory over the Chargers.

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen), offensive lineman Luke Fortner (back), receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), and long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) are all also listed as questionable. But all seem likely to play on Saturday.