Jaguars open Tyson Campbell’s 21-day practice window

  
Published October 9, 2024 10:40 AM

The Jaguars are getting some help back for their secondary.

The Jaguars have designated cornerback Tyson Campbell to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

He suffered a hamstring injury early in the season.

In 11 starts last year, Campbell recorded 60 total tackles with five passes defensed and an interception. He also recorded a forced fumble.

The Jaguars are headed to London this weekend to play the Bears. They will stay across the pond to take on the Patriots in Week 7.