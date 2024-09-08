Jaguars take 7-0 lead with Travis Etienne touchdown

The Jaguars’ first offensive drive of the season was a disaster.

But their second couldn’t have gone much better.

Jacksonville leads Miami 7-0 after Travis Etienne finished a six-play, 96-yard drive win a 1-yard touchdown run.

On the Jaguars’ first drive, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked by new Dolphin Calais Campbell on the first play. Then Campbell blew up the second play for another tackle for loss. Lawrence was nearly intercepted on the third play as the pass sailed high over the middle.

But despite starting on their own 4-yard line after a solid Dolphins punt, the Jaguars started humming on their next possession.

Running back Tank Bigsby took a handoff 17 yards and followed that with an 8-yard run. Then new Jaguar Gabe Davis caught a 19-yard pass to push the ball further up the field.

But the biggest play was a defensive pass interference called on Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Lawrence was looking for rookie Brian Thomas Jr. deep down the middle of the field. But Ramsey pulled Thomas down before the ball arrived, with the foul moving the ball all the way down to Miami’s 1-yard line.

Etienne punched it in from there, giving Jacksonville a touchdown lead.

The Dolphins had a great chance to score on their previous drive, as receiver Tyreek Hill was wide open down the field. But quarterback Tua Tagovailoa overshot the speedy wideout.