Jaguars take over first place in AFC South with win over Titans

After a big day in the AFC South, the Jaguars are the division leaders.

The Jaguars went to Tennessee and beat the Titans 25-3 today, and combining that with the Texans win over the Colts, Jacksonville is in first place. The Jaguars and Colts are both 8-4, but the Jaguars have the tiebreaker based on their record against common opponents.

The Jaguars play the Colts next week, and then play them again in Week 17, so the AFC South race remains wide open.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 27 passes for 229 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball three times for 25 yards, and scored a two-point conversion on another run.

“It feels good,” Lawrence said on CBS after the game. “To be in this position, to be able to control your own destiny and be able to play these big, meaningful games in November, December, January.”

The Jaguars will definitely be playing big games down the stretch, and they have an opportunity to turn this into a very big season.