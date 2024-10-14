Jaguars trade Roy Robertson-Harris to Seahawks for 2026 sixth-round pick

The Jaguars are expected to be sellers in the weeks ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and they’ve started today.

Jacksonville is sending defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris to Seattle in exchange for the Seahawks’ 2026 sixth-round draft pick, according to NFL Network.

Robertson-Harris has played all six games for the Jaguars this season, including yesterday in London, and while the Jaguars stay in London for another week he’ll be making the very long trip to Seattle, where he’ll provide immediate depth on the defensive line. Robertson-Harris has played 50 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps and 21 percent of their special teams snaps this season.

The 31-year-old Robertson-Harris is in his fourth season with the Jaguars and previously played five years in Chicago.