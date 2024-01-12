Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson questionable for Packers; AJ Dillon doubtful

The Packers don’t expect to have running back AJ Dillon in the lineup for Sunday’s game in Dallas, but they are more hopeful about a couple of other key players on their injury report.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said that cornerback Jaire Alexander and wide receiver Christian Watson are both listed as questionable. Watson has missed more than a month with a hamstring injury while Alexander has missed practice this week after having his ankle stepped on in practice.

“We don’t know,” LaFleur said of Alexander, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “We’re just giving him up to game time to figure it out. He will legitimately be a game-time decision.”

Dillon did not play in Week 18 and is listed as doubtful with thumb and neck injuries. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is due to play after hurting his chest last week.