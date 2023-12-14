Jake Browning has a right forearm injury

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning briefly exited Sunday’s win over the Colts with a thumb cramp. After the cramping resolved, Browning had an injury to his forearm.

Browning has been listed on both injury reports for Week 15 as fully participating in practice with a right forearm injury.

There’s no reason to believe Browning won’t play on Saturday, as the 7-6 Bengals try to thrust themselves into AFC wild-card position. He’ll have a little extra incentive against the Vikings. He spent 2019 and 2020 in Minnesota before joining the Bengals in 2021.

The Vikings need this one, too. They’re 7-6 and trying to both hold a spot in the NFC wild-card field and chase the Lions for the NFC North title.

It should have been Kirk Cousins against Joe Burrow. It will be Nick Mullens against Jake Browning. And millions will still tune in to watch.