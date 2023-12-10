Jake Browning probable to return with thumb cramp

Jake Browning was playing because Joe Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist in a game against the Ravens. Browning briefly had to leave the game Sunday on what initially looked like a serious injury.

On the first play of the fourth quarter when, on an incompletion, it appeared Browning’s thumb jammed into the turf after an innocent-looking push from Rodney Thomas II. Browning stayed in, but on the next play, grabbed his thumb after a 3-yard run.

Browning left the game and went directly into the training room.

AJ McCarron replaced Browning.

But the Bengals call Browning probable to return with a cramp in his thumb, the best possible news for them.

They lead 31-14.