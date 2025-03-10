Jake Matthews agrees to two-year extension with Falcons

Sunday’s been filled with news of contract extensions around the NFL and you can add Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews to the list.

NFL Media reports that the Falcons and Matthews have agreed to a two-year contract extension. The deal is worth $45 million and includes $38 million in guaranteed money.

Matthews had two more years left on his current contract, but none of his base salary of $15.5 million was guaranteed in either year.

Matthews has missed one start since being selected by the Falcons with the sixth overall pick of the 2014 draft and his 179 career games ranks seventh in franchise history. The new deal sets him up to move even higher up the list before he reaches the end of the line.

