Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
Kelce 'can't engineer' his exit from the NFL

Ja’Marr Chase’s asking price keeps going up

  
Published March 9, 2025 12:22 PM

The Bengals have yet to write any literal new checks to receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The figurative check written at the Scouting Combine keeps getting more expensive.

“He is going to end up being the No. 1 paid non-quarterback in the league,” director of player personnel Duke Tobin said regarding Chase.

When Tobin said it, the non-quarterback floor came from Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who’s making $35 million per year in new money. This week, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby bumped that to $35.5 million. Now, the new deal given by the Browns to defensive end Myles Garrett could kick the number to at least $40 million per year.

The real Garrett numbers will be revealed in time. Regardless, Chase’s bottom line keeps growing.

And that’s only going to make it more expensive for the Bengals to sign Chase.

They could have done it last year. The numbers were right, but the structure was not. The end result will be much more cash than it would have been in 2024.

That said, the Bengals got another year from Chase at less than $5 million. And it was a special season — he led the league in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. It won’t make Chase any less determined to get what he deserves.

Unless it happens, the eventual price will only keep going up. Next up for new deals are Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Cowboys do-it-all defender Micah Parsons.

Given that the Bengals have made Chase wait this long, Chase should wait to see how high others will push his floor. In the end, Jefferson’s $35 million could end up being $45 million.