James Cook’s second TD gives Bills 13-7 lead

James Cook’s second touchdown run of the day, the latest from 6 yards, has the Bills back on top.

Tyler Bass, who missed his first PAT, made his second extra point try to give the Bills a 13-7 lead with 10:08 remaining in the second quarter.

Cook had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

He has six carries for 16 yards.

The Bills drove 70 yards in nine plays for the go-ahead score.

Josh Allen now is 9-of-13 for 124 yards.