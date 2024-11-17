James Cook’s second TD gives Bills 13-7 lead
Published November 17, 2024 05:30 PM
James Cook’s second touchdown run of the day, the latest from 6 yards, has the Bills back on top.
Tyler Bass, who missed his first PAT, made his second extra point try to give the Bills a 13-7 lead with 10:08 remaining in the second quarter.
Cook had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
He has six carries for 16 yards.
The Bills drove 70 yards in nine plays for the go-ahead score.
Josh Allen now is 9-of-13 for 124 yards.