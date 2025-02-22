Jason Kelce: Tush push sucks for the center, but is a difference-maker for the Eagles

As the Eagles’ center, Jason Kelce was a key participant in his team’s unique version of the quarterback sneak, alternately called the tush push or the brotherly shove. In retirement, he watches it as a fan. Either way, he says it’s both grueling and great for Philadelphia.

Kelce noted on The Steam Room that when you’re playing center on that play, you can end up with four 300-pound players on top of you.

“For me, as a center, it sucks,” Kelce said. “It’s a grueling play where you’re going to get as low as possible . . . if I get grass on my facemask I probably did the play pretty good, because I got as low as possible and drove forward. If you get low and drive forward, it’s really hard for the defense to stop it.”

But Kelce also said that he thinks the Eagles’ ability to pick up a yard in situations when other teams would punt is a massive advantage.

“You know how big an advantage it is, essentially we’re saving ourselves a turnover, whether it’s a punt or whatever. So it’s such a difference-maker at the end of the day that you’re always willing to do that for your team,” Kelce said.

Despite talk that the play should be outlawed, Kelce said it’s a great demonstration of what football is all about.

“Football is a sport that comes down to physicality, aggression, our will versus your will for a yard — I think that sums up football pretty well to me,” Kelce said. “It’s a 92 percent chance. Other teams don’t run it at the same success rate. Maybe the Eagles just happen to be really, really good at it. Is it fair to punish a team just because they’re better at it than everyone else? I don’t think that’s fair.”

Until defenses figure out how to stop it, the Eagles have a massive advantage in every short-yardage situation.