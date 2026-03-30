Jason Licht on Baker Mayfield contract: We’ll figure it out at some point

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s contract status has been a topic of conversation around the team this offseason and General Manager Jason Licht didn’t have much of an update on Monday.

Mayfield is heading into the final year of his current deal and Licht said on PFT Live last month that “our plans revolve around Baker in the future,” but that there was no timeline in place to reach agreement on a new pact. Nothing has changed about the team’s view of Mayfield as their quarterback over the last few weeks and nothing has changed in terms of the imminence of a contract extension.

“Baker is still our quarterback,” Licht said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “He’s one of the toughest guys on the team. He’s a great leader. Everything kind of revolves around the quarterback spot. At some point, I’m sure we’ll figure something out. There’s no timetable on that.”

The Bucs parted ways with two longtime faces of the franchise this offseason, but an extension will show that they believe Mayfield’s presence will allow them to continue competing for NFC South titles in the years to come.