 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflranegotiations_260330.jpg
Report: NFL to begin hiring replacement referees
nbc_pft_nflissues_260330.jpg
What are biggest issues in NFL, NFLRA talks?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260330.jpg
What’s next for Brown and Eagles amid trade talks?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflranegotiations_260330.jpg
Report: NFL to begin hiring replacement referees
nbc_pft_nflissues_260330.jpg
What are biggest issues in NFL, NFLRA talks?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260330.jpg
What’s next for Brown and Eagles amid trade talks?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles: Departures of Lavonte David, Mike Evans are difficult for me

  
Published March 30, 2026 01:54 PM

Todd Bowles will be back as the Buccaneers’ head coach in 2026, but two franchise mainstays will not be in Tampa with him.

Linebacker Lavonte David has retired after 14 seasons with the team and wide receiver Mike Evans left after 12 seasons to sign with the 49ers as a free agent. During an appearance on NFL Network on Monday, Bowles discussed how difficult it will be to move on without the two veterans.

Bowles said that David’s decision “really stung me” because of how much he has meant to the defense over the years.

“He was the guy off the field that got everyone going,” Bowles said. “He practiced that way, he carried himself that way. He was, right now, the cream of the crop of who you want to coach and how you want that guy to play. He was that guy. He was that guy for us for 14 years. I can’t say enough good things about him. He was like a brother to me.”

Bowles called it “very hard to see [Evans] leave sentimentally and professionally” and that they will miss the wideout’s presence on offense, but he also noted that Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan mean the cupboard isn’t bare at receiver now that Evans is in the NFC West.