Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Jason Peters becomes NFL’s oldest active player with Tom Brady’s retirement

  
Published February 1, 2023 06:12 AM
nbc_pft_bradypftlivedraft_230201
February 1, 2023 10:12 AM
From the Super Bowl LI 28-3 comeback to the "Tuck Rule Game," Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at some of the most iconic moments from Tom Brady's illustrious career.

Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters is now the NFL’s oldest active player.

Tom Brady announced today that he’s retiring at the age of 45, and that means the 41-year-old Peters is now the oldest player in the NFL.

Peters becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, and it’s unclear whether he will continue playing. If Peters were to retire, the oldest player would be Cardinals punter Andy Lee -- who said last offseason that he was contemplating retirement.

After Lee, the oldest player in the NFL is 49ers kicker Robbie Gould, who turned 40 in December. Gould said yesterday that he is “nowhere near retiring ,” so it’s safe to say there will be at least one 40-year-old in the NFL in 2023.