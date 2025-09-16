Jayden Reed underwent collarbone, foot surgery

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed announced on social media Tuesday that he underwent surgeries to repair a fractured collarbone and a Jones fracture in his left foot.

“Successful foot & clavicle surgery thank you God,” Reed wrote.

He was expected to miss 6-8 weeks after breaking his collarbone in last Thursday’s win over the Commanders.

He was playing through the foot injury after fracturing it in training camp.

Reed missed only one game in his first two seasons but will miss “a lot” of time this season, coach Matt LaFleur said last week.

He caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Lions.

The Packers still have Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams and Malik Heath in their wide receivers room, and Christian Watson expects to start practicing in Week 6 after the Packers’ off week.