nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Jayden Reed underwent collarbone, foot surgery

  
Published September 16, 2025 07:05 PM

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed announced on social media Tuesday that he underwent surgeries to repair a fractured collarbone and a Jones fracture in his left foot.

“Successful foot & clavicle surgery thank you God,” Reed wrote.

He was expected to miss 6-8 weeks after breaking his collarbone in last Thursday’s win over the Commanders.

He was playing through the foot injury after fracturing it in training camp.

Reed missed only one game in his first two seasons but will miss “a lot” of time this season, coach Matt LaFleur said last week.

He caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Lions.

The Packers still have Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams and Malik Heath in their wide receivers room, and Christian Watson expects to start practicing in Week 6 after the Packers’ off week.