 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Watson nearing return from torn ACL

  
Published September 16, 2025 03:35 PM

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson anticipates returning to practice when his window opens in Week 6, he said Monday.

Watson tore an ACL in Week 18 last season and is on the active/physically unable to perform list through at least the first four weeks of the season. The Packers’ off week is in Week 5.

“I feel like if it was the NFC Championship Game tomorrow, I would be able to go out there and feel confident, for sure,” Watson said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “But I mean, at the end of the day, I’ve got to be as smart as I can with it and not let it be a long-term thing. Nine months is long enough, so I want to get the nine months out the way and come back and be 100-percent Christian Watson and go out there and not have to worry about it anymore.”

Watson said he “definitely” is getting closer to 100 percent and won’t rush back before he is fully healthy.

“I’m already champing at the bit,” Watson said. “I’ve got to listen to both shoulders. I’ve got to understand what’s the smartest way to go about it at the same time. I feel like I’ve learned from experiences in the past of trying to get out there too quick, unfortunately, and I’ve just got to try to be as smart as possible so when I know that I’m ready. I’m going to want to get out there, but at the same time, I’ve got to know that I’m 110 percent.”

Watson, the Packers’ second-round pick in 2022, has 98 receptions for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games.