Christian Watson nearing return from torn ACL

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson anticipates returning to practice when his window opens in Week 6, he said Monday.

Watson tore an ACL in Week 18 last season and is on the active/physically unable to perform list through at least the first four weeks of the season. The Packers’ off week is in Week 5.

“I feel like if it was the NFC Championship Game tomorrow, I would be able to go out there and feel confident, for sure,” Watson said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “But I mean, at the end of the day, I’ve got to be as smart as I can with it and not let it be a long-term thing. Nine months is long enough, so I want to get the nine months out the way and come back and be 100-percent Christian Watson and go out there and not have to worry about it anymore.”

Watson said he “definitely” is getting closer to 100 percent and won’t rush back before he is fully healthy.

“I’m already champing at the bit,” Watson said. “I’ve got to listen to both shoulders. I’ve got to understand what’s the smartest way to go about it at the same time. I feel like I’ve learned from experiences in the past of trying to get out there too quick, unfortunately, and I’ve just got to try to be as smart as possible so when I know that I’m ready. I’m going to want to get out there, but at the same time, I’ve got to know that I’m 110 percent.”

Watson, the Packers’ second-round pick in 2022, has 98 receptions for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games.