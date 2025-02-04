Jeffrey Lurie wants Philadelphia to host a Super Bowl, which means building a dome

Lincoln Financial Field has given the Eagles an incredible home field advantage. The Eagles are 107-69-1 in the regular season and 11-4 in the postseason since the stadium opened in 2003.

What Lincoln Financial Field doesn’t do is give the team a chance to host other big events and thus bring in additional revenue.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Monday that he has interest in “delivering a Super Bowl to Philadelphia,” meaning to play host to the big game. That will happen only if the Eagles play in a domed stadium, and Lurie indicated that is a possibility for the Eagles’ next stadium.

“I love outdoor football. I love the cold games. I like the hot games, like the snow games,” Lurie said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “On the other hand, Philadelphia deserves to host the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, lots of great events. It’s an incredible sports city. Does it deserve it? Yes. So we have to balance all those things.”

The Eagles’ current lease runs through 2032.