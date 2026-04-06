Jeremiyah Love taking pre-draft visit with Bengals

As expected, former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is garnering significant interest at the top of the draft.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Love is set to take a pre-draft visit with the Bengals on Monday after already meeting with the Titans and Giants.

Tennessee has the No. 4 overall pick and New York has the No. 5 selection. Cincinnati is at No. 10 overall and it currently appears Love could be off the board by then.

Considered one of the top prospects in this year’s class, Love rushed for 1,372 yards with 18 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 280 yards with three TDs for Notre Dame in 2025.

He posted a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, cementing his status as one of the best incoming players in the draft.