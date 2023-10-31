Jerry Jones: I see us having a pat hand at trade deadline

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that he didn’t see anything “heated up to a level that would cause something happen” regarding a trade ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline and his message wasn’t any different on Tuesday morning.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones discussed the deadline and said there aren’t any talks going on that he believes will result in a deal.

“Again, this is a competitive thing, as you know. But still, I’m not seeing anything right at this moment. . . . I see us right now having a pat hand,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

There’s always the possibility of something coming together in a hurry, but Jones certainly sounds like someone who expects to move into Week Nine with the same roster they had in Week Eight.