Jets add veteran offensive lineman John Simpson

The Jets need some offensive line help. The Jets have found some offensive line help.

Via NFL Media, the help comes in the form of Ravens offensive lineman John Simpson. It’s reported a two-year deal, worth up to $18 million.

A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2020, Simpson was waived in December 2022. He later signed to the Baltimore practice squad, before joining the 90-man roster in the offseason.

He did enough in the offseason and training camp to earn a starting job at guard. He started 17 regular-season games and both postseason games.

The contract suggest that he’ll be in line to start for the Jets, as they try to beef up an offensive line that just hasn’t been good enough.