Jets CB Tae Hayes arrested for marijuana possession

  
Published June 23, 2024 06:25 PM

Jets cornerback Tae Hayes was arrested early Sunday morning in Alabama and charged with marijuana possession, according to multiple reports.

The charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Hayes, 26, was arrested in Morgan County at 3:46 a.m. and released at 5:07 a.m. after he posted a $300 bond.

The Jets said in a statement they are aware of Hayes’ arrest but “will refrain from further comment as it is a pending legal matter.”

Hayes played one game for the Jets in 2023, seeing action on 13 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams and totaling two tackles. It was his only appearance in the regular season in 2023.

He has spent time with nine different NFL teams and played in the regular season for six of them since going undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2019.

Hayes has played 14 NFL games, with no interceptions, two passes defensed and 18 tackles.