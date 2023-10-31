Jets’ extension conversations with Bryce Huff “trending in the right direction”

Edge rusher Bryce Huff has been a bright spot for the Jets this season and the team would like to ensure that he continues to be part of their pass rush for years to come.

Huff joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and worked his way into the rotation up front. He had 7.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits in his first three seasons and has recorded 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits this year.

Huff is playing on a restricted free agent tender this year and Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was asked at a Tuesday press conference if talks have started about a new deal.

“There’s been some informal conversations with Bryce’s representatives and they’re trending in a positive direction,” Huff said, via SNY. “Still a long way to go. Bryce is another — not to pontificate, but that’s an unbelievable player development story. For him to come in as an undrafted free agent and just work and work and work and get better every day. I think the last two years you’ve really been able to see a huge progression for him. Everyone’s excited about Bryce.”

2022 first-round pick Jermaine Johnson has also come on as a pass rusher this year and the duo will remain a big part of the team’s defense in future seasons if all goes well at the negotiating table.