Jets sign Alex Erickson

  
Published July 20, 2023 07:34 PM

The Jets announced the signings of free agent receiver Alex Erickson and free agent safety Dane Cruikshank. Cruikshank’s agent announced his agreement earlier in the day.

Erickson, 30, appeared in two games with the Commanders last season and returned four punts for 25 yards. He saw action on 11 special teams snaps.

He originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Wisconsin. He played 80 games with 14 starts with the Bengals in five seasons and totaled 93 receptions, 1,086 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Erickson played the 2021 season with the Panthers and had three catches for 55 yards.

He also has return experience with an 8.0-yard career punt return average and a 24.8-yard kick return average.

Cruikshank has appeared in 52 career games with four starts. He has taken 473 snaps on defense in his career and 950 on special teams.