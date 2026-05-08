Jets sign first-round TE Kenyon Sadiq

Two weeks ago tonight, the Jets made three picks in the first round of the draft. One of them is now under contract.

The Jets have announced that tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the 16th overall pick in the 2026 draft, has agreed to terms.

The Jets also selected edge rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick. They traded back into round one to pick receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 30.

“Sadiq was a player that, obviously we studied, spent a lot of time on and valued as an offensive weapon and when he was there it was really a no-brainer for us, just to add another weapon to the offense,” G.M. Darren Mougey said, per the team’s official website. “And [offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s] got a great vision for the player and how we can use him in multiple ways and get in 12 personnel, and do different things and just use him as another weapon and make it tough on the defense.”

The 2011 CBA has made it much easier to get rookie contracts finished. Previously, the process of signing first-round picks didn’t begin until after July 4. Now, most players agree to terms before Memorial Day.

All players should expect their contracts before they set foot on the practice field for the rookie minicamp. Work is work. There’s no sense in going to work without officially being an employee.