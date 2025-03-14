Jets sign P Austin McNamara

The Jets added a punter to their offseason roster on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Austin McNamara. He joins veteran Thomas Morstead as the team’s current punting options.

McNamara went undrafted out of Texas Tech last year and signed with the Bengals. He stuck with the team through the offseason, but was waived in early August.

McNamara was the Big 12 special teams player of the year in 2023 and his 45.91 yards per punt is the highest in school and conference history.

Morstead has been with the Jets for the last two seasons. He averaged 47.2 yards per punt last season.